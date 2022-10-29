Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 22.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

XBIO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 501.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.