Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Expands By 29.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,303.5 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.