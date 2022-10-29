Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Drops By 50.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCPW. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter.

