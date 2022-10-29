Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Expands By 40.1%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 73,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

