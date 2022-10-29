Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 43.4%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 517,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

