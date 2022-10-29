Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Drops By 17.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 273,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDH Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PETZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 81,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,626. TDH has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

