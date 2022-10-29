Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Drops By 64.5%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Taylor Devices stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 10,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Insider Activity

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%.

In other Taylor Devices news, Director Robert Michael Carey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

