Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases By 19.3%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 235,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,864. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.