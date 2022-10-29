Short Interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Increases By 19.9%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. 1,040,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,211. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

