Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Declines By 16.7%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

PLMI stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

