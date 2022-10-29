Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Declines By 15.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Price Performance

PXLW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 493,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.20. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

