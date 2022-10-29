Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Decreases By 16.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

