Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Decreases By 17.3%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 3,017,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

About Nongfu Spring

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.