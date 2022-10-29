Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Decreases By 17.3%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 3,017,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.
About Nongfu Spring
