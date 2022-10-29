Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 93.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 28,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,940. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

