Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases By 15.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $956.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

