Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Decreases By 18.8%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Insider Activity at Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Articles

