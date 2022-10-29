Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Drops By 56.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 552,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Glencore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Glencore

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

