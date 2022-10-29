Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Decreases By 17.3%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

FRAF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The company has a market cap of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

