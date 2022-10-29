Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Grows By 44.1%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 5,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

