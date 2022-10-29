Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Drops By 27.7%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,349. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNKEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

