Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 12.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,752. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

