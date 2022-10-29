Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 54.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

