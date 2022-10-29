Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 58.6%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.48. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.