Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 58.6%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.48. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.
Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
