Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Decreases By 14.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 873,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Boxlight Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 227,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.33% of Boxlight worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

