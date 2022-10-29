Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Grows By 19.4%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blue Safari Group Acquisition

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

