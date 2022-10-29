Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Grows By 19.4%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Blue Safari Group Acquisition
About Blue Safari Group Acquisition
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
