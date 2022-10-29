Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rises By 29.9%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 249,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

