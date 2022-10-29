Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Grows By 42.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.2 %

ATLCL traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

