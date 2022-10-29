Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Rises By 28.0%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWET traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,732. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

