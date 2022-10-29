Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Expands By 48.3%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance
Shares of ANPC remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.72.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.
