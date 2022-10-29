Shiba Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.72 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

