Shentu (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Shentu has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,870,004 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

