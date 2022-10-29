Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $93.06 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00410922 USD and is down -18.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,689,142.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

