Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Seeing Machines stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 240,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

