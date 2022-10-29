Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

