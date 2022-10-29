Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.