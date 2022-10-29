Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,423 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,423 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.77 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.