Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

