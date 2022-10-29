Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,243,000 after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
