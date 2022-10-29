Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,364 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 207.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 147.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $226,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.