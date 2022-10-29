Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

