Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $207,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

