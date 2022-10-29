Secret Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,452.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Secret has a market cap of $14.73 million and $4,452.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00244147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00065307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00522212 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $875.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

