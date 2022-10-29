Secret (SIE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,492.00

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $4,492.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00135894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00247155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00065048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018886 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00522212 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $875.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

