SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target Raised to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 115 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEBYF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SEB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.75.

SEB stock opened at C$63.73 on Friday. SEB has a 12-month low of C$63.73 and a 12-month high of C$158.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.81.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

