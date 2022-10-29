Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.05)-0.35 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,536. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $692,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

