SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 68.22%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

