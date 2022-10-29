Scotiabank Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF opened at $4.22 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

