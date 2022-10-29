Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,071. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.