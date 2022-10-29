Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

