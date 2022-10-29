Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leidos by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Leidos by 160.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

